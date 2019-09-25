Dukanji turns saviour for animals trapped in flood

cities

While the administration, NGOs and individuals are coming forward to lend a helping hand to locals reeling under the recent flood, famous moustache dancer Dukanji aka Rajendra Tiwari is moving on a boat feeding hungry dogs and other stray animals trapped in flood-affected areas of the Sangam City.

Thousands of houses in Rajapur, Beli Gaon, Salori, Baghada, Kareli and other areas of the city were inundated. While residents of these areas moved to safer places, animals, especially hundreds of stray dogs were trapped in the flood in these localities. Despite several cattle owners rescuing their animals, many cows and buffaloes were still in the houses affected by floods.

Dukanji said he was moved when he saw many of these stray dogs and cattle trapped. They were in a poor condition and some of them seemed to be dehydrated and starving. Dukanji and some of his aides took a boat and packed it with biscuits, bread and other edibles for providing relief to trapped dogs and other animals.

“I saw many carcasses of dogs and other animals who died after getting trapped in floods. Many of them took shelter on the terrace or boundary wall and were howling for help. Surviving without food for days, they were starving and in urgent need of help. My aides and I fed food to around 100 such dogs trapped in flood-affected Beli Gaon, Rasulabad and adjoining localities. Many of them who seemed to be scared of the situation even tried to jump onto our boat” Dukanji shared.

While the floodwater is receding, the administration should also start relief work for stray dogs and cattle, he added.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 23:52 IST