Dummy executions done, Tihar officials say prepared to hang Dec 16 convicts

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:23 IST

New Delhi: Assisted by prison authorities, hangman Pawan on Wednesday carried out dummy executions at Tihar Jail, ahead of the execution of the four December 16 gang-rape and murder convicts who are scheduled to hang on Friday morning.

“The hangman was accompanied by some jail staff and the jail doctor when he carried out the dummy executions on Wednesday afternoon. There were no glitches. We are all prepared to carry out the executions at the time prescribed by the court,” said Sandeep Goel, director general, Delhi Prisons.

He said prison officials have been kept busy forwarding requests by the convicts, who have been making various appeals to put off the death sentence. On Tuesday, the lawyer for one of the convicts, Akshay, filed a second mercy plea with President Ram Nath Kovind, and jail officials had to forward it to the ministry of home affairs through the Delhi government.

“Any last possible legal remedies that the convicts are seeking are being forwarded by us to the concerned agencies. But I believe they have practically exhausted all their legal remedies. We are mentally and physically prepared to hang them on Friday morning,” said Goel.

The officer on Tuesday said the families of three of the four death row convicts had met them in the recent days, which could possibly be their last meetings. Only Akshay’s family members, who live in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, have not met him.

On Wednesday, Goel said Akshay indicated that his family may travel to the national capital on Thursday to meet him. “He has been in touch with his family over the phone. They are likely to personally meet him on Thursday,” Goel said.

The director general said the four convicts are under watch 24x7 and all efforts are being made to prevent them from inflicting self-harm. “They are undergoing daily checks by doctors and psychologists. Their attempts to harm themselves remains a concern, but thankfully they have made no such attempts in the recent past,” Goel said. He said any abnormal behaviour in the recent days has been limited to “anxiety and irritability”.

Meanwhile, a jail spokesperson said meetings of prisoners with family members and other visitors will be suspended from Thursday till March 31, in view of the prevailing coronavirus threat. However, an exception is likely to be made for Akshay.

“The meeting with their legal counsels will, however, continue. The inmate phone calling system, which allows prisoners to talk to their family members on two pre-declared numbers daily for five minutes, as per the prevailing practice, will continue,” said the spokesperson.