Duo arrested for attacking labourer in Sinhgad road

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:50 IST

Sinhgad road police on Thursday arrested two youths for assaulting a labourer with sharp weapons and iron roads.

The accused have been identified as Aniket Yuvaraj Kharavde (18) and Shivaji Lakade (19).

According to the police, the duo allegedly attacked the victim, identified as Dastagir Pathan (34) over a personal fight. The police have booked the two under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at Sinhgad road police station.