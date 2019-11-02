e-paper
Duo assaulted on Sinhgad road

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE A man was physically assaulted by a trio who was on his way to attend natures call on Sinhgad road. The incident took place on Friday at 1 pm.

The victim has been identified as Sripati Dhondiram Vanire (55), a resident of Parvati Paytha. His son Shubham (21) has lodged a first information report (FIR) with the Sinhgad police station in this regard and a case was registered under Sections 307, 323,504,506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police the accused used sharp weapons to assault Vanire and also attacked his son with a knife when he tried to stop the accused. Shubham lost four figures during the incident.

He is currently recuperating at a private hospital for finger injuries while his father has sustained injuries on face and stomach, police said.

