Dushyant Chautala: Treading a rugged path with hasty steps

Enthusiastic sloganeering marks the mood of the gathering at the ground near grain market as the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala reaches the venue, over an hour behind the schedule.

The cheers and slogans tail off the air as he begins to address them shortly after a local leader. “Sathiyo, BJP sarkar ne is pradesh ko gumrah kiya hai, inho ne apna koi bhi vayada poora nahi kara hai. Hum aisa koi vayada nahi karte jo poora na ho sake,” he starts his address.

“Our government will give a job in every family and till a job is given, the unemployed youth would get Rs 11,000 allowance,” he continues further spelling out various other promises. “Sathiyo, jab JJP sarkar ki Rs 5,100 aur Rs 5,100 budhapa pension ghar aavigi, tab bhaat ghalega ke nahi ghalega ?,” he asks the cheering crowd in chaste Haryanavi, meaning that would not they find Rs 10,200 old-age pension from the government as the maternal uncle’s gift (locally called bhaat).

Minutes later, while the gathering starts dispersing after the rally is over, a crowd of hundred-something youths vie to personally meet the young leader. Dushyant is not impatient and stays put despite being late for the next rally at Ladwa about 15km away, and converses with them, though concisely with some.

He gets himself into his SUV and is informed that his chopper has not landed at the helipad because of some security issues. He instead continues to surf his cell phone and calmly asks his aides to hit the highway instead of waiting for the flying machine.

To the question as to what does he think of his or his JJP’s standing in the elections, his reply is: “The JJP is energetic and full of enthusiasm to change the political culture in the state. The people have seen the misrule of the Congress and BJP government, they are frustrated and they seek a change.”

On his view of the challenges ahead, he looks up around at the vehicles speeding by before nodding that there are many. “See, it is just the beginning for us. It is our first step. I was first elected Hisar MP in 2014 when we were with INLD. In the second election – the Jind bypoll – everyone saw how every party’s sole aim was only to defeat us. It was them vs us. So, this is our first election and we are very positive and energetic about it,” he says and hurriedly adds that his work for his constituency is known to the people.

To the question on the number of seats the JJP was hoping to win this election, he maintains that JJP is in straight fight with BJP or Congress on many seats and in triangular contest on several others.

Dushyant does not forget to remind his supporters to be the inheritor of Devi Lal legacy as he repeatedly says that several leaders whom his great grandfather groomed have strayed from his teachings and are with different political parties. “We vow to follow his footprints. And people have shown their love for the JJP in Jind bypoll and even in recent Lok Sabha polls,” he says.

Dushyant insists the JJP has sway in areas such as Jind, Hisar, Dadri, Kaithal, Sonepat, Tohana and Mewat, but agrees it does not have it in areas like Kalka, Panchkula and Faridabad.

Political observers, however, opine that this election results would show as to what extent has Dushyant succeeded in his attempt to build his image in public perception as a young, energetic and educated leader.

“Projecting himself to be different from his two previous generations, Dushyant who says he follows the path shown by of his great grandfather Devi Lal, is seeking the support of the middle class and urban educated voters. But how much of his support gets translated into votes or how much time he would take to establish himself in Haryana politics, only time will tell,” says Rajender Sharma, head of the political science department, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

On reaching Ladwa, Dushyant alights from his vehicle and instantly mingles with warmly welcoming crowds with a winsome smile.

