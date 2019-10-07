e-paper
Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Dussehra rush, Durga idol immersions will add to traffic chaos today

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: Processions carrying Durga idols for immersion from across the city are likely to disrupt traffic movement on Tuesday. This year, no idol immersion will be allowed in thee Yamuna, following the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). However, Delhi traffic police officials said this does not mean that the traffic situation will be any better.

Traffic police Monday advised commuters to avoid stretches around Chirag Dilli, Nehru Place, CR Park, Talkatora Stadium, Janakpuri, Delhi Cantonment and Rajouri Garden.

Traffic jams are also likely in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Rohini, Saraswati Vihar, Hauz Khas, Saket, Mehrauli, Defence Colony, Sarita Vihar, Patel Nagar, Yamuna Vihar and Punjabi Bagh.

“We have made all arrangements to facilitate the processions while also directing traffic without any major disruptions,” Narendra Singh Bundela, joint commissioner of police (traffic), said.

The Delhi government and pooja committees have dug up artificial ponds where immersions will be carried out on Tuesday. Traffic personnel said this would mean that internal roads are likely to get choked.

“Many of these artificial ponds are in neighbourhood parks and on vacant land. This would mean that the arterial roads would be relatively free, but internal roads will be choked,” a senior traffic officer explained.

The official also said since these ponds are made in the vicinity of pandals, the number of people participating in processions is also likely to increase.

“We have deployed traffic officials along with the local police teams to manage the rush. We advise citizens to check Google for traffic alerts before leaving homes,” the officer said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 21:32 IST

