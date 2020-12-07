e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Dutch national arrested in vehicle theft case crashed stolen jeep in Karad

Dutch national arrested in vehicle theft case crashed stolen jeep in Karad

cities Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 22:02 IST
HTC
HTC
         

PUNE: A Dutch national was arrested by the Satara police and sent to Satara jail in judicial custody for crashing a stolen jeep in Karad city on Sunday.

A complaint of theft of the jeep was lodged by Dnyandeo Krushnath Nalawade (42) a resident of Navadi village in Patan, Satara.

“He had gone to a shop and left his car outside when this woman fled with it. We asked her how she ended up here from Uttarakhand and who her friends/family are but she is not co-operating,” said PSI Machale.

The woman, identified as Pauline Schuring (24), is a resident of the Netherlands and was registered at the foreign registration office (FRO) in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

The accident took place on the Karad-Patan road on Sunday afternoon. No casualty was reported.

“She was bailed out in the accident case on Monday, but arrested in a fresh vehicle theft case at Patan police station,” said senior police inspector BR Patil of Karad city police station.

The woman was granted a tourist visa in Uttarakhand on November 20. Her visa is valid until December 26, according to police.

“She had stolen a jeep from Patan and we had already received a complaint. Today (Monday) she was bailed in that case and then brought here with the vehicle,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Samadhan Machale, who has charge of the Patan police station in absence of an inpector-level officer.

She is booked under Section 379 (punishment of theft) of Indian Penal Code registered at Patan police station.

.

top news
PM Modi speaks with Macron on Indo-Pacific, extends support to France against terror
PM Modi speaks with Macron on Indo-Pacific, extends support to France against terror
Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine
Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
No clue yet about mysterious disease at Eluru in AP, patients flood hospital
No clue yet about mysterious disease at Eluru in AP, patients flood hospital
BJP worker dies as Bengal police goes tough to stop Siliguri rally; party calls bandh
BJP worker dies as Bengal police goes tough to stop Siliguri rally; party calls bandh
Bharat Bandh: Free date change on tickets if AI passenger misses flight
Bharat Bandh: Free date change on tickets if AI passenger misses flight
Biden names Fauci, Murthy to top positions in his health team
Biden names Fauci, Murthy to top positions in his health team
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In