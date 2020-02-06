Ease of living index survey: KDMC asks residents’ feedback on amenities

cities

Residents of Kalyan and Dombivli can rate the city they live in under the Ease of Living Index 2019. The survey is based on various parameters such as power supply, drinking water, transport, health services and solid waste management.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), which is part of the survey for the first time, has urged residents to give their feedback by February 29.

The civic body has urged residents to participate in the survey by the Ministry of housing and urban affairs.

“KDMC is also part of Ease of Living Index, which focuses on basic facilities provided to citizens. We urge residents to participate in the survey and give their feedback,” said Govind Bodke, commissioner of KDMC and chairman of Smart Kalyan Dombivli Corporation Limited (SKDCL).

As per SKDCL officials, more than 2,000 residents of Kalyan and Dombivli have enrolled online to give their feedback.

The Ease of living Index was initiated by the government in 2018. The Ease of Living Index assesses the ease of living standards of 111 cities in the country. This is the second year of the survey in which KDMC will be evaluated.

“Besides collecting data on a range of performance of the city’s administration, the exercise also includes citizen’s feedback on the services,” added Bodke.

The Ease of Living Index has three features which include the quality of life, economic ability and sustainability. Residents can give inputs in the citizens’ perception survey.

The Ease of Living Index will measure the quality of life in cities under 15 categories with 78 indicators — 56 are core indicators and 22 are supporting indicators. The core indicators measure those aspects of ease of living which are considered ‘essential’ urban services. The supporting indicators will measure adoption of innovative practices which are considered desirable for enhancing ease of living.

“In the feedback link, residents are asked about education in the city, health services, housing, cleanliness, garbage collection among others,” said an official of SKDCL.

A resident of Tilak Chowk, Kalyan (West), Madhavi Patil, 45, said, “There is no such system where we can give our feedback. Earlier, the civic body has introduced an application where one could file their complaints but it did not work as there was no action.”

Anika Jain,25, a resident of Gandhare, Kalyan (West), said,”There is no multispecialty hospital run by the civic body . The civic hospital is not equipped to treat all ailments.”