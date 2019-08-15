East corp floats global tender for Ghazipur slaughterhouse

cities

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has floated a global tender inviting companies from across the world to operate and manage the Ghazipur slaughterhouse at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near the National Highway 24. This is after its 10-year contract with the company running the facility since its inception ended on August 4. It has been provisionally extended for six months till the tender is awarded and the facility handed over to a new company.

The Ghazipur slaughterhouse was set up in 2009 after the Delhi High Court shut the conventional and open Idgah Abattoir in Chandni Chowk and ordered for a modern and scientific slaughterhouse to be built. It is the only authorised place for slaughtering buffaloes, sheep and goat in the city.

Currently, it has a capacity for slaughtering 10,000 animals in three shifts during the day. The facility, spread across 25 acres, includes an animal carcass rendering plant where at least 200 dead animals from dairies and from road accidents every day across Delhi are brought to be disposed off hygienically.

“The Ghazipur slaughterhouse is a unique facility, highly-technical and fully automated. It is uncomparable with any such facility in India. It is also a sensitive business considering the religious sentiments involved and any company which wins the tender has to keep in mind the animal rights and hygiene issues as well,” a senior official of EDMC, who did not wish to be named, said.

Officials said that the current company pays the civic agency Rs 8 crore per year in revenue for the slaughter house and Rs 13.31 lakh per year for the rendering plant. “We are now looking for a company which can pay us more revenue for the plant in accordance with the latest market rates,” the official said.

At least four companies from across the world participated in a pre-bid meeting held by EDMC last week, another east corporation civic body official said. The livelihoods of at least 1,000 butchers, vehicle owners and traders who bring livestock into the animal markets within the slaughterhouse precincts also depend on the facility, he added.

