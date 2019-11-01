Economic scenario grim like never before: Maken, UP Cong chief

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:15 IST

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken and the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ on Friday announced the objectives and the schedule of a 10-day nationwide agitation against the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) led union government on economic issues.

Speaking at a joint press conference, they said, “The country’s economic scenario is grim like never before. Playing our role as a responsible opposition, we will hold a 10-day nationwide agitation-from November 5 to 15 to highlight four things: economic crisis, unprecedented level of unemployment, acute farm distress in India, and the looming threat of RCEP — the proposed free trade agreement with 15 countries, including China, which, it is feared, would further aggravate the crisis”.

For his part, Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ said: “The country is now facing ‘economic emergency’”.

Announcing the schedule of the agitation in UP, he said: “On the first day on November 5, our district units will hold a press conference in each of the 75 districts. On the next two days (November 6 and 7), the party workers will distribute pamphlets (that would demystify the level of economic crisis to the common man) from villages to urban habitations. The party will organise ‘nukkad nataks (street plays) on November 8 and 9 about the four economic issues. “

“On November 10, the party workers will clang utensils and carry placards to focus on the unemployment crisis. The next day, we will organise seminars at some schools in each district. On November 12 and 13, Congress leaders across the state will hold public hearings on the four issues. Seminars will be held on November 14, the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The agitation will conclude with a statewide dharna-demonstration on the last day (November 15).”

For his part, former union minister Ajay Maken said: “There will be a big agitation in Delhi on the last day.”

Maken also said: “Mandee aur taalabandee (slowdown and lockouts) have become the hallmark of the union government. The country’s economy is on ventilator and employment generation is in coma. Every step that the BJP government took since it came to power in 2014 was against the national interest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to sign the free-trade agreement RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) with 15 countries including China, New Zealand and Australia. The pact would further hit industry, MSME, agriculture, dairy and employment. For instance, when the New Zealand and Australian dairy industry send their products under free trade, it will kill India’s dairy sector.”

Enumerating statistics, Maken said: “According to National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO), unemployment levels have reached the highest in the last 45 years. According to the Centre for Monitoring of India Economy, the unemployment rate has reached 8.5%. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has said India’s unemployment rate is double the global rate.”

“During the UPA regime, India had become the fifth largest economy in the world and there were projections that it would become the third larget. But under the Modi-led government, it has declined to the seventh place.”

“All economic indicators, be they investment, domestic savings, domestic liabilities, industrial growth, manufacturing sector growth, capital goods growth, banks’ NPAs (non-performing assets), are showing a deep economic crisis. The country is facing economic anarchy and economic emergency.”

Maken and Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ said the Congress’s nationwide agitation would make people aware of the scenario.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 20:15 IST