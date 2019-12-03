Economy hit by atmosphere of fear: Akhilesh

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 17:18 IST

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has linked the plummeting economy of the country to what he said ‘the pall of fear hanging over the country’.

“There is widespread and deep-seated fear in the country. Earlier, politicians were living in fear; now, big business people are in its grip. Till this fear exists, the economy will not improve,” Akhilesh said.

Talking to newspersons at the Lawyers’ Day felicitation function organised at the party’s state headquarters on Tuesday, he said, “It’s natural that a government that instils fear and terror will not step back; it will have to be thrown out. People are now ready to oust this government”.

He said that once the BJP governments go, all will be fine. He predicted an SP win in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 even as he said the party would go solo to the polls. “Students will get sweaters that they are entitled to, will also get nutritious mid-day meals that they should, and the law and order situation will improve.”

Akhilesh charged the BJP of concealing statistics and spreading misinformation about the state of the economy. “The GDP is falling, but the BJP is in a denial mode. They are hiding the real statistics and misleading people. But now, no amount of hiding will work, the BJP has been fully exposed,” he said.

Calling upon the lawyers’ fraternity, Akhilesh said now the lawyers needed to think about how to uphold the Constitution in the ongoing political scenario where no institution was safe from autocracy, and they must find ways for the restoration of the rule of law. “They have an essential role to play in safeguarding democracy in the country.”

When asked about his party’s Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan’s demand in Parliament that rape accused should be lynched, Akhilesh said: “Opposition MPs are distressed and angry about the goings-on. The statements that they are making mean they want speedier justice, speedier punishment. Trials, in cases of rape/murders, must be held with some speed and stringent sentences should be handed out to the guilty.”

On the rising demand for the abolition of mercy petition in case of the death penalty in cases of rape, he said, “We want speedier trials and most stringent punishments.”

On the removal of SPG (special protection group) security cover from the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and family, Akhilesh said, “First our NSG (national security guards) were removed, now their SPG has been removed.”

On Urdu teachers’ issues, he said: “When the Samajwadi Party government returns, along with other languages, Urdu too will be promoted. “The Samajwadi Party is returning to power in 2022 on its own without any alliance with anyone.”

Speaking on reports of government proposals to protect cattle in shelters by giving them jute covers, he said, “This government is not able to do any work. No investments came in the previous high profile investment summits the government organised, and now they are preparing for a defence expo. When cornered on the issue of cutting of trees for the defence expo, the government came out with an explanation and standard that if a tree lacks a certain girth, then it’s not a tree, it’s a plant. To take on the BJP, one has to resort to their ways. Now, they are talking about cow safari, while the lion safari has few takers.”