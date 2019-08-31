Ecosystem in Pune, Mumbai most favourable for start-ups, say experts

pune

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:11 IST

Experts from the industry have attributed favourable conditions for startups in Pune and Mumbai as one of the reasons for the state being ranked number one in the country in terms of registration of startups.

Under the government of India’s ‘Startup India’ initiative, a total of 19,351 startups have been recognised so far out of which Maharashtra ranks first with 3,661 startups, which is followed by Karnataka with 2,847 and Delhi with 2,552.

Assessing the overall rankings, Kiran Deshpande, president of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Pune, which is the city branch of the Global International entrepreneurs organisation, said, “The ecosystem that we have in the city and the state is favourable for startups to grow, especially for those which are based on merits.”

He was speaking at the joint press conference organised by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) along with TIE, Venture Centre, Bhau Institute and other stakeholders who contribute to incubation support and startup mentoring in the city.

Deshpande said, “Given the professional base in the city, we see entrepreneurs from a diverse background. Having said so, there are areas where startups need help. Many of the companies are not even aware of the basic nomenclature of the process. This awareness needs to be created to further strengthen the existing ecosystems.”

Talking about Pune’s old culture of entrepreneurship, Vishwas Mahajan, director of MCCIA, said, “Pune has had a culture of entrepreneurship. However, that is not all as reality and expectations are very different. All those willing to commence their startups must think about the aspects such as minimum viable product, minimum customer traction, among other things. In this process, proper guidance and mentoring is important.”

Other experts including, Amit Paranjape, IT Committee Chairman, MCCIA; Gireendra Kasmalkar, Founder Director and CEO of Ideas to Impacts; Kiran Vaidya, Managing Director of Auto Cluster and Prashant Girbane, Director General of MCCIA, stressed on the need to further improve the ecosystems suitable for start-ups.

