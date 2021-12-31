ED being weaponised by BJP to hound political opponents: Mehbooba Mufti

cities

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 21:29 IST

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday accused the Union government of misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for hounding “political opponents”.

Mufti shared her letter to the ED director after she said that several people from Kashmir who are related to her have been summoned by the investigating agency.

“The only common thread connecting these persons appears to be that they are all acquainted with me, my family, or my politics in one way or another. The questioning of these persons is also focused on myself, my personal, political and financial affairs, my late father’s grave and memorial, my sister’s finances, home constructions, my brother’s finances and personal affairs, etc,” the letter said.

She stated that PDP leader Waheed Para was arrested by the NIA in what she said was a “non-existent case” around the dates of elections.

She said that she was ready to face any questioning but demanded fairness of the process.

“The use of the ED against political opponents is not an unknown device for a party in power at the Centre. I wish to notify you that as a responsible citizen and politician…I am ready and willing to face any questioning by any agency. But I will insist upon the legitimacy of the process,” she said.

She demanded that any questioning of her or her family members or their devices should be done under an impartial judicial authority.

“If there is any breach of what I consider to be norms of law, good conduct, and constitutionalism, I shall not hesitate to take the matter up legally and politically,” she added in the letter to the ED director.