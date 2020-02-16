Effort on to free people from burden of paperwork: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government was working to provide an environment that would give freedom from paperwork to ordinary citizens and small traders.

He made the remark after inaugurating the exhibition: ‘Kashi Ek, Roop Anek’ at Deendayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre in Varanasi. The exhibition was held to showcase cultural artifacts and handicrafts.

The prime minister, who addressed around 5000 artisans at the centre, said the country was working on its first National Logistics Policy to further strengthen small-scale industries.

“The effort today is to free common citizens and businessmen from the burden of paperwork. Official processes should be solution-centric and not create problems. Work is being done to achieve this,” he said.

Around 5,000 Uttar Pradesh artisans are participating in the exhibition.

The prime minister took keen interest in the products displayed at the event and personally interacted with buyers and artisans from different countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Artists and weavers at the two-day programme will learn skills for improving the quality and branding of their products.

They will be guided on pitching their product to the national and international markets.

“Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design has helped over 3500 artisans from 30 districts in the last two years and over a thousand craftsmen have been provided with toolkits to help improve their work,” Modi said, highlighting steps taken for the small-scale industries sector.

He said their contribution was needed to make India a global manufacturing powerhouse.

The prime minister also said the government respected wealth creators and had come up with the concept of a taxpayers’ charter to end their harassment.

“Taxpayers’ charter is being made in an initiative which reflects a thought not seen in many countries,” Modi said.

Modi said in the recent budget, a provision of Rs 3,700 crore was made for the defence corridor coming up in Uttar Pradesh.

He also laid emphasis on promotion, manufacturing of environmental friendly products like dona-pattal (leaf plates) which could be the best alternative to the single use of plastic. He distributed tool kits to artisans on the occasion.