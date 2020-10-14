e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Efforts on to catch remaining 14 inmates who fled Hisar observation home

Efforts on to catch remaining 14 inmates who fled Hisar observation home

A police official, on condition of anonymity, said to arrest the juveniles is an uphill task for the police since they cannot release their pictures or disclose their identity.

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
         

A day after three of the 17 juvenile undertrials, who escaped from an observation home in Hisar, were arrested by the police, efforts are being made to round up the remaining 14 inmates.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the police is examining photos and address of the juveniles and contacting their families to know about their whereabouts. “We have taken several steps to apprehend them. 15 teams have been formed to look for them. We urge people not to give a lift to any suspicious person and alert us immediately. Police have been deployed at all nakas and toll plazas in the district to check vehicles,” he said.

A police official, on condition of anonymity, said to arrest the juveniles is an uphill task for the police since they cannot release their pictures or disclose their identity. “Nine of the escaped juveniles were booked for murder and three of them for attempt to murder. We are finding details of their closed ones where they could possibly go,” he added.

Earlier, one of the inmates was caught near Chaudhriwas village and the other from Talwandi Rana village, both in Hisar district, while the third juvenile’s arrest location was not shared by the police.

top news
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
DC vs RR Live: Buttler, Stokes start 162-run chase with boundaries
DC vs RR Live: Buttler, Stokes start 162-run chase with boundaries
‘Common man’s Diwali in your hands’: SC’s nudge to Centre on loan relief
‘Common man’s Diwali in your hands’: SC’s nudge to Centre on loan relief
India, Pakistan in war of words over Kashmir, terror at Commonwealth meet
India, Pakistan in war of words over Kashmir, terror at Commonwealth meet
‘15-year-old raped by 2 for over 20 days in Odisha’s Cuttack’: Police
‘15-year-old raped by 2 for over 20 days in Odisha’s Cuttack’: Police
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In