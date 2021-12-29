e-paper
Eight MNS workers held for vandalising Amazon godown in Kondhwa

Eight MNS workers held for vandalising Amazon godown in Kondhwa

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 20:59 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
         

PUNE The Kondhwa police, on Tuesday, arrested eight Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers including its regional president Amit Jagtap for vandalising Amazon godown at Burhani industrial estate in Kondhwa on December 26.

They are demanding the inclusion of Marathi as a preferred language on Amazon’s apps and website.

The workers resorted to ransacking after the Dindoshi Court directed MNS chief Raj Thackeray to be present in court on January 5, 2021.

The accused arrested have been identified as Amit Ashok Jagtap ( 40), a resident of Kondhwa Budruk; Saurabh Deepak Tilekar (22), a resident of Kondhwa Budruk; Rohit Shahu Sonawane ( 30), a resident of Kakadevasti; Mayur Prakash Jagtap (27), a resident of Kondhwa Budruk; Akash Sadhu Awate ( 24 ), a resident of Kondhwa Budruk; Akshay Suresh Jagtap ( 25), a resident of Kondhwa Budruk; Mayur Shantaram Chavan ( 28) and Nikhil Shantaram Jagtap (27), a resident of Kondhwa Budruk.

The accused were produced before the court which remanded them police custody for a day.

Assistant sub-inspector SA Patil in his remand application said that MNS workers resorted to unlawful assembly despite Covid restrictions in place and orders issued by Pune police commissioner regarding assembly in public. “MNS workers violated the order and also the provisions of the Disaster Management Act,” he said.

A criminal case is registered under Sections 143,147,149,427,452 of the India Penal Court (IPC) along with other relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and the Epidemic Act.

