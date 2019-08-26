Eight months on, toilet with ATM, free Wi-Fi yet to open

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 00:05 IST

Eight months since the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) built a multi-purpose toilet, costing ₹48 lakh, at Ghatkopar on the eastern express highway (EEH) — with an ATM, free Wi-Fi and showers — it yet to open it for public use. The civic body has cited technical reasons for the delay.

‘Highway Suvidha’ has 10 units, along with two separate blocks for differently-abled persons. It also has changing rooms, a mobile charging station, changing rooms for mothers, a sanitary napkin dispenser and a public-seating arrangement. Those going towards Sion can spot the toilet on the service road near Ghatkopar. Bhagyashree Kapse, assistant municipal commissioner of N ward (Ghatkopar), said, “There were some technical issues with appointing an entity to run the toilet. The issue will be resolved and it will be opened very soon.”

Rupali Awale, local corporator of the ward, said the toilet was supposed to be inaugurated in December 2018. “The officials have been delaying it. The reasons they give keep changing. We have demanded it be handed over to an operator soon.”

Meanwhile, even as defecating in the open continues in the city, Mumbai has been certified as an open-defecation free city by the Quality Council of India, a Centre-affiliated agency, in 2017. Civic officials said opening more such public toilets could reduce open defecation.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 00:05 IST