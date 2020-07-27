e-paper
Home / Cities / Eight Panipat healthcare facilities found flouting biomedical waste norms

Eight Panipat healthcare facilities found flouting biomedical waste norms

Taking a serious note of the violation, Haryana State Pollution Control Board has issued notices to these hospitals under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act

cities Updated: Jul 27, 2020 00:48 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

Eight hospitals in Panipat, including the district Red Cross Society’s healthcare facility and ESI’s dispensary, were found flouting Bio-Medical Waste (Management and Handling) Rules.

Taking a serious note of the violation, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued notices to these hospitals under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act.

These facilities did not even apply for authorisation under the BMW Rules, officials said. As per the regional officer of HSPCB, the board has directed them to immediately apply for the authorisation else action will be initiated as per the Environment (Protection) Act.

Interestingly, HSPCB had earlier this year issued notices to 35 hospitals and nursing homes in Panipat for not obtaining valid authorisation since May 2019, but the managements of these hospitals did not take the warning seriously.

Officials monitoring the implementation of the BMW Rules said many healthcare facilities were yet to obtain authorisation due to lack of awareness on the subject. Authorisation is an online process requiring minimal documentation without any fees.

HSPCB member secretary S Narayanan said, “They (healthcare facilities) have to strictly comply with the norms as per the law. If they don’t obtain authorisation, they will face closure.”

“It’s clear that no relaxation will be given to any hospital and all such facilities will have to strictly follow the directions for managing waste. Regular inspections are being conducted by HSPCB teams as per our policy and complaints we receive,” he added.

The state pollution control board has conducted several workshops and camps on both district and state level in coordination with the health department and Indian Medical Association (IMA), but it was found that some healthcare facilities were not complying with the norms.

