Eight trains cancelled in Ferozepur division

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:34 IST

As the threat of coronavirus is increasing by the day, the northern railways has cancelled eight trains in the region due to low occupancy.

In a notice issued, the railways said the services are being suspended in order to avoid unnecessary travel. The authorities also observed that the occupancy of these train have also come down.

The cancelled trains include 14035 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Pathankot Express, 14036 Pathankot-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express, 12047 New Delhi-Ferozepur Cantt Express, 12048 Ferozepur Cantt-New Delhi Express, 01709 Jabalpur-Attari Special, 01710 Attari-Jabalpur Special, 01707 Jabalpur-Attari Special and 01708 Attari-Jabalpur Special.

According to the notice, the trains 14035 and 14036 have been cancelled from March 18 to 30, 12047 and 12048 from March 20 to 29, 01709 from March 21 to 28, 01710 from March 22 to 29, 01707 from March 24 to 31 and 01708 from March 25 to April 1.

PLATFORM TICKET UP FROM ₹10 TO ₹50

In order to avoid large gatherings, the railway board on Wednesday decided to hike the cost of platform tickets from ₹10 to ₹50. The order comes into force from March 19 (Thursday) till April 30.

Divisional railway manager Rajesh Agrawal said the fee will be temporarily increased five times to discourage gathering of passengers at the platforms. The move will come in effect from midnight of Wednesday and Thursday at all A1 and A class stations of the Ferozepur division namely — Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi, Udhampur, Jalandhar City, Pathankot, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Phagwara, Beas and Ferozepur Cantt.

SCREENING THROUGH INFRARED THERMOMETER

The ministry of railways has issued a letter to all general managers asking them to start screening of all persons entering railway offices or establishments with immediate effect.

“Temperature screening through infrared thermometer or non-contact thermometer of all persons entering the premises of railway offices/establishments may be made mandatory with immediate effect,” reads the order.

It was mentioned that the railway authorities may entrust the screening process to Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel or any other staff found suitable for the job.

The DRM said the screening process through thermal scanners has been started at Ferozepur headquarters and soon it will be replicated in other offices across districts. “As of now, the process will be carried out only in offices, not at railway stations,” he said.