e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Elderly realtor found murdered in Ludhiana, cops suspect employee

Elderly realtor found murdered in Ludhiana, cops suspect employee

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The victim had hired the employee, who is suspected of the murder, two weeks ago.
The victim had hired the employee, who is suspected of the murder, two weeks ago. (Representational photo)
         

A 60-year-old realtor was found murdered in his office here on Saturday evening. The police have rounded up his employee Manish Kumar, who got admitted to a private hospital in Sarabha Nagar area after locking the office from outside.

The matter came to light when the elderly man’s wife reached his office with other family members, as the victim, identified as Shamsher Singh Atwal of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, was not responding to phone calls.

Atwal operated his business from his office on Malhar Road.

Assistant commissioner of police (Civil Lines) Jatinder Singh said preliminary probe suggests that the man was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. Manish allegedly got himself admitted to the hospital following a hand injury. More facts will be known after questioning him, the ACP added.

top news
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan test positive for Covid-19
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan test positive for Covid-19
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
As Covid-19 spikes, BS Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
As Covid-19 spikes, BS Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bengaluru
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bengaluru
Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup metropolitan district extended till July 19
Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup metropolitan district extended till July 19
Two arrested in Rajasthan for ‘attempts’ to topple government, political slugfest continues
Two arrested in Rajasthan for ‘attempts’ to topple government, political slugfest continues
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar assembly polls from August: CPI
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar assembly polls from August: CPI
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In