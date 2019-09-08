Elderly woman among 2 targeted by snatchers in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:24 IST

A 75-year-old woman was among two persons who fell prey to snatchers on Saturday. The police have solved one of the cases with arrest of three snatchers minutes after the incident.

In the first case, two motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed an elderly woman, Sudesh Rani, of her gold earrings in Mundian.

A resident of Partap Colony, the woman runs a general store in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar.

She told the police that she was at her shop on Saturday evening when a man impersonating a customer turned up there while his accomplice waited for him on a motorcycle.

“The accused asked me to show a product to him and as I bent to pick a box, he plucked my gold earrings and fled from the spot. I sustained injuries in my ears,” she added.

Sudesh Rani said she had raised alarm, but the accused managed to escape by then.

Mundian police post in-charge sub-inspector Harbhajan Singh said a first information report (FIR) under Sections 379-B (snatching using force) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified accused at Jamalpur police station.

“We are scanning the footage of CCTVs installed in the area to identify them,” he added.

In the second case, three men came on a motorcycle snatched a mobile phone from a 22-year-old woman near Rajguru Nagar on Saturday.

The police arrested the accused minutes after the incident.

They have been identified as Deep Singh, Sukhdeep Singh and Sukhbir Singh, all residents of Daad village.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mool Raj, who is investigating the case, said Sughandini Anand of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar complained that three snatchers took away her mobile phone from Rajguru Nagar area when she was returning from Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer Hospital in Sherpur where she works.

The ASI added that the police immediately swung into action after being informed and arrested the accused with the help of locals.

An FIR under Section 379-B (snatching using force) of the IPC has been registered against the trio. “We are questioning them to know their past criminal record,” he added.

