ELECRAMA 2020 to start January 18 in Greater Noida

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:55 IST

The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) is hosting “Elecrama 2020” from January 18 to January 22 at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida.

The event, hosted by a body of power equipment makers, is going to focus on renewable energy, energy storage, automation and digitalisation of electricity.

“Elecrama 2020 aims to cover the complete electric ecosystem. The event is going to cover aspects such as generation, transmission, distribution, power electronics, renewables, e-mobilty, automation and energy storage. There will be approximately 1,370 exhibitors, of which 450 will be foreign exhibitors,” Elecrama 2020 chairman Anil Saboo said.

IEEMA president RK Chugh said, “The event will have sessions for knowledge sharing and career advancement. This will enable deeper and direct trade engagement between buyers and sellers.”

This year, the event is going to focus on women empowerment in the electrical sector. In order to increase women’s participation in the energy and power sectors, the event will provide a platform to discuss and share experiences of women experts, Chugh said.

“This industry event is a platform for the fast-growing electrical appliances industry to showcase their intelligently engineered and innovatively designed products. The event will also help connect the captains of the industry and the allied sectors,” V-Guard CEO V Ramachandran said.

Around 120 countries are expected to participate in the event. Organisers are expecting a daily footfall of approximately 3,50,000 people in the five-day event.

This is the last big ticket event in India Expo Centre and Mart ahead of the biennial show-stopper—2020 Auto Expo-The Motor Show—which commences February 7 and concludes February 12.