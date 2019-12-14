Electricity dept team attacked at recovery camp in Loni, 20 booked for attempt to murder

cities

Some 20 persons allegedly vandalised and opened fire at officials of the electricity department, on Saturday, during a camp organised at Agraula village in Loni to recover dues. The Ghaziabad police booked all 20 suspects under relevant sections, including attempt to murder, and arrested one of the 10 identified suspects.

According to officials, a team of six to seven officers and other staff had gone to Agraula for collecting pending dues during the ongoing power disconnection drive against defaulters.

“While we were at the camp, some 20 men arrived at the camp and vandalised everything. They beat up our staffers and officers; one of the suspects even held an officer at gunpoint. At this time, when the suspect looked like he was about to shoot the officer in his chest, someone pulled his hand and the shot was fired in the air. However, one of the other officers was hit on his head by the pistol’s butt and was injured,” assistant engineer Dipesh Kumar Saxena stated in his police complaint lodged at Tronica City police station.

Police arrived at the spot after one of the officers dialled the police emergency number and a team was rushed to their aid, officials said.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), among other sections for rioting, causing hurt and obstructing the functioning of public servants.

The police late Saturday evening said they had arrested one person, while others who could be identified were named in the FIR as absconding.

“A police team is on the lookout for these persons who were named as involved in the incident while the other 10 unidentified will be identified soon. The injured staff was taken to a hospital for treatment. Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR under different IPC sections. Strict action will be taken against the suspects,” superintendent of police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.