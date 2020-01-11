Empty school bus catches fire; none injured

cities

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 15:39 IST

PUNE: An empty school bus which was parked inside the SB Patil College campus at Ravet, Pimpri Chinchwad, caught fire at around 7.15 am leading to panic in the area on Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the fire which was doused by fire brigade officials who rushed from Pimpri Chinchwad fire brigade.

The officials said the incident took place at around 7.15 am inside the Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust’s SB Patil College campus where the bus bearing MH 14 AZ 9847 suddenly caught fire when the driver tried to start the ignition.

The college authorities immediately informed the control room after which the local brigade officials sprung into action and doused the fire.

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation’s fire chief, Kiran Gawade, said, “The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes. The school bus was parked inside the campus during the previous night. Nobody was injured in the incident.”

The prima facie cause of the fire is short circuit, he said.