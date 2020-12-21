Encroachments by Ludhiana MC staff, kin removed

cities

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:34 IST

Taking action against the permanent encroachments spread in around an acre of government land near Rose Garden, the municipal corporation (MC) on Monday demolished around 50 encroachments in the form of houses despite resistance by people.

The land was encroached for over three decades by encroachers including MC’s class IV employees and their relatives among others.

A heavy police force was deployed to avoid any untoward incident. Municipal town planner SS Bindra and assistant town planners (ATP) from all the four zones of the MC were present at the site.

Though the encroachers raised a hue and cry over the sudden demolition which left them without a shelter in this biting cold, the MC officials said that notices were being served to them since last year.

A resident Sunil said, “The MC did not serve any notice prior to the anti-encroachment drive and the last notice was served in 2019. As we are living here for over three decades, the civic body should have given us time to vacate the houses and arrange alternative accommodation. It is unfair on MC’s part that some houses have not been demolished as its owners have been given time to vacate.”

Assistant town planner MS Bedi said, “There were around 60 houses and most of them have been demolished. Some encroachers had started demolishing the houses by themselves. If they fail to clear the land in a day or two, we will again conduct an anti-encroachment drive in the area. The MC has been serving to the encroachers in the past but they failed to vacate the land.”