Engineer duping people on investment pretext held

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:41 IST

A former Delhi Metro engineer who duped several people in lieu of investing in radioactive metals was arrested by a team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) on Saturday.

The accused Neelesh Mishra, an engineer approached people with a proposal of investigating in radioactive metals. “He claimed that he had formed a firm in Russia that had devised a method to turn alloy into radioactive metal by exposing it to lightning. He asked people to invest in the venture on the promise that a very small amount of radioactive material could earn them over ₹80,000 crore,” said SSP of STF RN Dwivedi. “The accused identified people with experience in defence for the fraud.”

The man duped a retired army man of Rs 52 lakh in Vibhuti Khand area earlier this year after which an FIR was lodged at Vibhuti Khand police station. The investigation was later transferred to the STF that arrested Neelesh from a hotel in the city in the wee hours of Saturday.

“Neelesh had come to the city to meet another susceptible target in Lucknow but we were alerted by intelligence sources and arrested him,” said the SSP

The accused with two others have duped many individuals in many parts of the country. Neelesh has cases lodged against him in Delhi too. The STF officials are trying to arrest people linked with him in the fraud.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 23:41 IST