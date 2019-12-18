Engineer falls to death, male friend booked

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 22:29 IST

Noida: A 25-year-old man and his friend were booked by the Sector 49 police Wednesday in connection with the death of a 23-year-old engineer who fell from the sixth floor of a hotel on Tuesday night.

The woman hailed from Odisha and had come to Noida on December 10 to meet a friend with whom she was staying at a hotel under the Sector 49 police jurisdiction.

“We got a call on the police helpline on Tuesday around 11.30pm. It seems that the girl had jumped from the terrace on the sixth floor. A police team was rushed to the spot and the woman’s body was sent for an autopsy,” Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Sector 49 police station, said.

He said during the commotion, the suspect left the hotel. Police found the woman’s phone in her bag and later contacted her family.

“They had no idea that she was in Noida. They knew the suspect who also hails from Odisha. The two were friends since their college days,” the SHO said.

The man works as a graphic designer in a private company in Sector 58, police said.

In the complaint filed by the woman’s father, he said the male friend was responsible for her killing herself. A case was registered at the Sector 49 police station for abetment to suicide (Section 306 of the IPC).

“No suicide note was recovered from the spot and we are investigating whether this was a suicide or if she was pushed. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the hotel to gather more information. The suspect will be questioned,” said the SHO.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).