Engrossed in online game, youth drinks chemical instead of water, dies

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 19:51 IST

Engrossed in playing a game on his mobile phone, a 20-year-old youth lost his life when he consumed a chemical in place of water while travelling in a train on Tuesday, said government railway police (GRP) -- Agra Cantonment.

The deceased was travelling with his friend who dealt in ornaments and was carrying a chemical used for polishing jewellery in his bag, said police adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

“The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Yadav, 20, of Gwalior. He worked as a parking lot attendant. On Tuesday, he was travelling with one Santosh Sharma from Gwalior to Agra. Both had a common travel bag. Santosh was coming to Agra in connection with his business of ornament polishing,” said Vijay Singh, in-charge GRP station, Agra Cantt railway station.

“According to Santosh, the deceased was busy playing PUBG (an online multiplayer battle game) on his mobile phone while travelling. Reportedly, he was so occupied that instead of taking out the water bottle, he mistakenly took out the bottle of chemical and drank from it without checking,” said Singh.

The officer said that the liquid consumed by Saurabh was used in cleaning and polishing ornaments.

“It caused deterioration in his health and he collapsed near Morena (between Agra and Gwalior). Saurabh was dead by the time the train reached the Agra Cantt railway station,” said the GRP station in-charge.

Police said family members of both the friends had reached Agra.

“The post-mortem examination report is awaited to get better clarity in the matter,” said Singh.