e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Ensure reopening of Bokaro 1984 carnage cases: Sukhbir to Jharkhand CM

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 01:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustantimes
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das to ensure the reopening or transfer of all 1984 Sikh massacre cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He said the party would send a team of lawyers from the Supreme Court to study these cases before taking up the matter at the highest level.

Addressing a congregation as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev here, the SAD president said that more than 100 Sikhs were brutally killed in Bokaro in 1984. He said it was unfortunate that not a single accused has been convicted and punished so far for such a heinous crime.

“I urge the Jharkhand chief minister to set up a special investigation team (SIT) immediately to reopen all 1984 cases and ensure they are reinvestigated and taken to their logical conclusion,” Sukhbir added.

He appealed to the entire Sikh sangat to unite under the banner of the SAD to get “all wrongs done to the community corrected”.

Speaking about similar cases in Delhi and Kanpur, Sukhbir said the wounds of the Sikhs cannot be healed until all the accused in the gruesome crime are punished.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa also spoke at the event.

A Sikh delegation from Jharkhand in the morning also met the SAD president at Ranchi and urged him to expand the SAD by creating a unit of the party in their state.

They described the SAD as the only political party that represented the Sikhs across the country. The delegation members included Balbir Singh Saluja, a member of BJP working committee.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 01:19 IST

top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities