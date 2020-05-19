Entire RPF staff at Ludhiana railway station quarantined

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 03:41 IST

After 49 personnel of railway protection special force (RPSF), deployed at Ludhiana, tested positive, the entire staff of railway protection force (RPF) at Ludhiana railway station has been sent into quarantine.

Assistant security commissioner of RPF’s Ferozepur division Arun Kumar has confirmed the development.

Initially, two personnel of railway protection special force (RPSF) had tested positive on May 10, following which 38 personnel of RPSF were quarantined. These personnel belong to 6th Battalion at New Delhi and a company of 79 personnel was deployed here at Ludhiana railway station.

These personnel had come in three batches, 40 in first batch on May 7, 19 in another on May 8 and 20 personnel came in third batch on May 9.