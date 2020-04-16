EPFO extends due date for filing March ECR to May 15

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:39 IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the due date for filing electronic challan-cum-return (ECR) for the month of March from April 15 to May 15.

The facility, however, is available to only those employers who have paid the March salary to their employees.

“The decision is aimed at supporting and providing relief to employers of the establishments, which have disbursed wages for the month of March to its employees. The incentive is in view of the lockdown and keeping up with the objective of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to prevent disruption in employment and ensure their earnings are not affected during the pandemic,” read the notification of the ministry of labour and employment.

The employers will not have to pay any penalty in case they pay the ECR before or on May 15.

For availing the benefit, the employers have to declare the date of disbursement of wages for March in the ECR.

“The date of filing ECR for March is ordinarily April 15 but a grace period of 30 days has been allowed this time to the establishments covered under the EPF & MP Act, 1952 to remit the contributions and administrative charges due for March,” said EPFO regional commissioner Dheeraj Gupta.