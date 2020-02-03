Errors in TET papers: Feb 10 is the last day to send objections

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:50 IST

After several teachers complained about the errors in question papers in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted on January 19, the state education department has now started accepting objections to the questions from the examinees. Teachers need to clear TET before they can be appointed in the state’s primary schools.

Recently, the department uploaded a provisional answer key for papers 1 and 2 on its official website — http:// mahatet.in. Teachers have been asked to record their objections to any of the questions in these papers by February 10. “Recorded challenges will be forwarded to the expert committee which would decide on their validity,” says a recently issued circular.

Officials from the education department have formed a committee to look into the objections. “We will allot compensatory marks if the committee makes such a recommendation,” said an official.

This year, 3.43 lakh students appeared for the exam in the state. Several examinees said the question papers, of which HT has a copy, had grammatical and spelling errors. Images of the papers marred with errors were widely circulated on social media. For instance, in the paper on child psychology in Marathi, there were allegedly nearly 40 spelling errors on one page.

According to the rules stated in a government resolution, dated February 13, 2013, TET is compulsory for primary teachers across the state.

The government had given time to teachers who joined after 2013 to complete the eligibility requirement.The government had allowed teachers who joined after 2013 to appear for three consecutive exams from 2016. The final attempt was in July 2018.