Ex-Akali sarpanch’s murder: Direct Batala SSP to record statement, says SAD to NHRC

Nov 23, 2019

Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday wrote a letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), requesting it to direct the Batala SSP to record statements of family members of murdered former Akali sarpanch Dalbir Singh Dhilwan. “The NHRC must take action in the case of this political murder by registering an First-Information Report (FIR) against Punjab jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa,” the letter addressed to the chairperson of the commission, justice HL Dattu adds.

“The attack on Dalbir on November 18 shocked the civil society due to its sheer barbarity, with the assailants pumping 15 bullets into his body, besides chopping off his legs. Despite this, none of the assailants has been arrested to date, nor has the complaint of the family been registered,” the letter adds, claiming that, “The local police are refusing to record the statement of the family...even a representation to the state DGP has proved futile.”

Sukhbir, in the letter, also alleges that the Batala police were refusing to proceed in the case as Dalbir’s son Sandeep, had, in a letter to the DGP submitted that his father was killed by Congressmen, under the direct patronage of Randhawa, who is a legislator from the area. He also claimed that there was definite involvement of a notorious gangster of the area, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, in the murder.

“Jaggu has been given a free rein to expand his network from jail, under Sukhjinder Randhawa’s watch as jails minister, as per statements of senior police officers,” Sukhbir has alleged.