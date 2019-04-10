Ex-army officer killed in hit-&-run accident in Sohna

A 54-year-old ex-serviceman died after a car allegedly hit his motorcycle from behind when he was on his way to work near Behlpa village in Sohna on Tuesday. The police said the victim’s son, who was driving to Rithoj in his car and was a few metres behind his father’s motorcycle, witnessed a car overtaking him and then hitting his father’s motorcycle.

According to the police, the incident took place near a liquor vend at 11.50am. The victim, Gurudev Singh, who had been working with the BSNL after retiring from the army, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a private hospital in Badshahpur. He was referred to another private hospital on Sohna road, where he died during treatment.

In the police complaint, the victim’s son, Rajkumar, said that the suspect’s car had a Delhi registration number. “The speeding car first overtook me and then hit my father’s motorcycle. He fell on the road and I took him to a nearby hospital for treatment. The doctors referred him to another hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Rajkumar.

The police said the accused car driver was yet to be traced. Vinod, assistant sub-inspector, Bhondsi police station, said the police would take the help of authorities from the regional transport office to trace the suspect. A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code at the Bhondsi police station on Monday, the police said

