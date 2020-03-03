e-paper
Ex-CRPF man seeks justice

Ex-CRPF man seeks justice

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:22 IST
Kainat Sarfaraz
Kainat Sarfaraz
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A retired CRPF personnel is among the hundreds who have taken shelter at the government relief camp in Mustafabad after their homes were damaged in the Delhi riots last week which have left at least 47 dead and many homeless.

Aish Mohammad, 58, who served in the CRPF for 22 years before retiring in 2002, said, “We called the police control room thrice when we saw the rioters gather around and yet there was no response.” Despite efforts by his Hindu neighbours, his house in Bhagirathi Vihar was set on fire on February 25 while Mohammad and his son were on the first floor.

“They burnt two of our two-wheelers and started looting. My son and I escaped by jumping off to someone else’s terrace,” he said, adding that the rest of his family members were attending a wedding in Bulandshahr.

Due to police inaction, Mohammad said he is scared to approach the police and has submitted written complaints to Chief Justice of India, Delhi Commissioner of Police, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Nand Nagri, and Station House Officer of Gokalpuri.

“We have recorded videos of the rioters pelting stones and firing. Though many had worn helmets, several had not covered their faces and they can be identified. I have written to them demanding a fair inquiry,” said Mohammad, who has served in Kashmir, and was injured in the 1991 blasts in Srinagar.

“We had never thought this would happen to me. We have faith in CJI but cannot expect help from the government when the police did not even receive our phone calls in distress,” he said.

