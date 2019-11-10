Ex-Sena leader dies in crash on Mumbai-Goa road

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:49 IST

A former Pen-based Shiv Sena leader was killed in an accident on the Mumbai-Goa highway while travelling from Navi Mumbai to Pen on Sunday. Haribhau Patil, former district chief of Sena’s consumer protection cell, was travelling in his car when the accident took place.

“Patil was headed home with his driver Keshav Mankavle. Around 5.30pm, as they were passing from Banavli phata, the driver lost control and the vehicle fell into a ditch,” said Suresh Warade, inspector, traffic, Raigad police.

The accident took place in the jurisdiction of Dadar Safari police station where a case of death due to negligence is being registered. The driver has sustained head injuries and is receiving treatment at a Panvel hospital. Advocate Arun Jagtap, general secretary of Sena’s consumer protection cell, said,

“Patil had retired and had served his post enthusiastically.” He added that Patil suffered from heart disease.

The former politician’s body will be handed over to his family following an autopsy.