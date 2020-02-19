Exam time: Cops come to rescue of students troubled by loud music in neighbourhood in Ludhiana

cities

If you are a student who is getting disturbed at night by loudspeakers and community functions while preparing for final exams, call the Ludhiana police. In a noble initiative, the police has started a helpline number 112 for complaints related to noise pollution.

“Exam season has arrived, let’s make it noise-free for our children,” reads the poster shared by the Ludhiana police on its Facebook page, urging students to contact them in case they are being disturbed by loud music.

As per information, the authorities have received over 22 complaints on the number since it became operational on Monday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwant Singh, who is deployed at the police control room, says, “We are receiving calls between 9 pm and 11 pm from people residing on Pakhowal Road. Most complaints are about loud music being played at wedding functions at private palaces.”

He said, “Our PCR vans are dispatched to the spot immediately after getting information. We advise people to either shut down the music system or lower the volume in order to help students prepare better for their examinations.”

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, said, “We are currently warning erring persons but will soon start lodging FIRs against the violators.”

AN EVERYDAY PROBLEM, SAY STUDENTS

Ishita Sharma, a student of Class 10 residing near Pakhowal Road, said, “I prefer studying at night as there is no disturbance. Our English exam is scheduled for February 26 but for the last one week, I have been unable to study as a nearby private palace always plays loud music. This is a crucial time for revision but due to the loud music, it is affecting students like me. There is a need to instruct owners of marriage places to reduce the volume of the music.”

Majority of the students preparing for the exams say that it is an everyday problem as whenever they sit to study in the morning and late at night, loudspeakers installed at wedding functions and religious places leave them unable to concentrate on their studies.

Gaurav Kohli, a student of Class 12, said, “I am preparing for my board exams and the next exam is psychology which will be held on February 22. My residence is near a religious place and loudspeakers at these places make it difficult for me to concentrate on my studies. The authorities must take a decision to stop the use of loudspeakers at religious places especially during exam time.”

BAN ORDERS

Earlier too, the police commissioner had banned loud music and DJ between 10 pm and 6 am. He said that prior permission should be sought for playing DJ and loudspeakers at any kind of function between 10 pm to 6 am. He said the loud music at night disturbs elderly persons, people suffering from illness as well as animals and birds.

