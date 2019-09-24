Exchange notes for coins from our depots, BEST tells Mumbaiites

cities

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Monday appealed to traders and citizens to exchange notes from its depots in return for coins. The transport body has been getting coins worth more than ₹10 lakh-₹12 lakh at its 26 depots, since July 9, after it slashed the minimum bus fares to ₹5 from ₹8.

“We have appealed to traders and the general public to get the coins exchanged from the depots between 9.30am and 3.30pm,” a BEST spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that along with a large number of ₹1, ₹2, ₹5 and ₹10 coins, most of the currency notes they receive are in the denominations of ₹10 and ₹20.

According to BEST officials before fare cut, the transport body used to receive coins worth just ₹3 lakh- ₹4 lakh, with each conductor depositing coins worth ₹100-₹150 at his respective depot every day. However, from the past two months, every conductor deposits coins worth ₹300-₹400. After the drop in the fares, the transport body witnessed a surge of 33 lakh passengers from the previous 20 lakh.

BEST officials said that the coins of ₹1 and ₹2 are given to conductors every day, as it is mandatory for them to carry at least ₹100 at the start of their duty. A private bank also has been exchanging some amount of coins every day with the transport body.

Despite these measures, they continue to have a large number of coins with them, owing to which they are making the appeal. According to the officials, if they continue to receive coins in such large numbers, they may give the coins to its 35,000 employees as a part of their salary. Last year in December, the transport body had distributed ₹400 in coins in the denomination of ₹10 to its employees as a part of their salary.

