Expedite bunker construction along border, J&K admn tells agencies

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 21:01 IST

Amid relentless ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the border in Jammu and Kashmir, the UT administration on Wednesday reviewed the progress of bunker construction for the villagers.

Jammu divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma chaired an online meeting of the officials from the border districts, including Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch.

These officials apprised Verma about the progress made on the under-construction individual and community bunkers in their respective districts.

It was informed that total 7,433 bunkers have been completed so far in Jammu division, including 6,521 individual bunkers and 912 community bunkers.

“In all 1,522 community and individual bunkers have been completed in Samba district, 1,098 in Jammu, 1,427 in Kathua, 2,483 in Rajouri and 911 in Poonch,” the Verma was told.

He was informed that the remaining bunkers were at different stages of construction.

Giving district-wise details regarding the construction progress, ADC Tahir Firdous apprised Verma that of 1,320 bunkers (which include 1,200 individual and 120 community bunkers) in Jammu district, 1,098 bunkers (994 individual, 104 community) have been completed so far.

In Samba, of total 2,130 bunkers (1982 individual and 148 community), 1,522 (1,512 individual, 10 community bunkers) have been completed by the executing agencies.

Similarly, in Kathua, out of 2,126 bunkers (1,956 individual, 170 community), 1,427 bunkers (1,343 individual, 84 community) have been completed.

It was further apprised that in Rajouri, of the total 3,141 bunkers (2,806 individual, 335 community), as many as 2,483 (2,264 individual, 219 community) have been completed till date, while in Poonch construction of 903 bunkers (408 individual, 495 community), out of total 1,188 bunkers (500 individual, 688 community, is complete.

The divisional commissioner directed the officers concerned to closely monitor the construction of bunkers and asked the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work for timely completion.