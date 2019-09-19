Extentia’s first Smart hackathon in Pune on September 19-20

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:39 IST

Pune Extentia, a Pune-based Indo-German IT company is organising ‘X24 – Do Smart – Be Smart’, its first smart hackathon on September 19 and 20.

This year will mark the fifth edition of X24 in Pune.

With ‘Smartscape’ being the theme, smart technologies and their application towards benefiting and improving the cityscapes that we inhabit will be the focus of this season. X24 2019 will have six diverse teams which will comprise of coders, designers, and sales representatives competing to solve a set of challenge statements.

“X24 allows the participants to not only channel the full extent of their technical and creative capabilities but also provides them with a simulated environment in which they are able to experiment with potentially ground-breaking solutions,” said Umeed Kothavala, CEO of Extentia. “We always like to keep the teams on their toes and this year’s Smartscape theme will have plenty of tricky corners to navigate in terms of the intricacies of our challenge statements. Attention to detail, innovativeness, and an ability to improvise will be of paramount importance. Of course, with greater risk comes greater reward and I’m confident that everyone participating will rise to the challenge.” he added.

.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 17:39 IST