Facility begins at Miraj to test cases in Sangli, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 21:29 IST

A coronavirus testing laboratory has been set up in Miraj, Sangli on Friday. The facility is operating at the premise of Miraj government hospital headed by Dr Pallavi Saple, dean, Grant Medical College attached to JJ Group of Hospitals in Mumbai.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on Saturday said that the facility will benefit people from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Solapur districts as well as the neighbouring state of Goa.

“The facility has tested 50-60 cases so far and all have turned out to be negative. We are testing people with severe acute respiratory illness. We have received samples from Kolhapur, Sindhudurg today (Saturday),” said Patil.

The laboratory received recognition from the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) on March 31, according to Dr Saple.

An average test at the lab will be divided into three procedures and is expected to take six hours. On a daily basis, the laboratory is equipped to test around 100 samples. The entire microbiology department of the hospital and four additional professionals are running the facility, said Dr Saple.