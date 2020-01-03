Factories dealing with risky chemicals should not be located in populated areas: Mayor

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 01:08 IST

Nearly a week after a major fire in Sakinaka’s Ashapura industrial estate killed two, mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said factories or commercial spaces dealing with hazardous chemicals or storing the same should not be located in densely populated areas.

“The fire at Saki Naka was huge and it could have been dangerous, but the Mumbai fire brigade brought the same under control in time. I am of the opinion that factories that have to deal with hazardous chemicals should be located outside areas that are densely populated,” said the mayor after conducting her first review meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials since she took charge of the post.

On December 27, around 5.15pm, a fire broke out at Ashapura compound, an industrial estate at Khairani Road, killing Aarti Jaiswal, 25, and Piyush Pithadia, 42.

The fire brigade is still searching for 42-year-old worker, Pratap Thakkar, who went missing. “We are still conducting search operations considering we have not rescued one missing person yet. We are using sniffer dogs to trace the missing person or his remains,” said a fire brigade official.

While the fire brigade is yet to investigate the cause of the fire, it said that the large amounts of flammable paint thinner, a kind of chemical stored in the godowns, contributed to the major (level-4) fire.

Meanwhile, Pednekar reviewed major projects that are being undertaken or are to be undertaken in the coming days in the city.

These include roads, solid waste management, storm water drains projects, among others.