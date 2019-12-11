Faculty of arts students, professors give Dr Firoz a warm welcome

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 20:11 IST

Professors and students of the BHU faculty of arts on Wednesday gave a warm welcome to Dr Firoz Khan, who joined the department of Sanskrit in the faculty on Monday. The faculty of art is also planning to organise a programme for four newly-appointed assistant professors, including Dr Khan, in the department later.

Dean, faculty of arts, Prof Ashok Singh said, “We welcome all the newly-appointed assistant professors, including Dr Firoz in the faculty. We are planning to organise a programme to give a grand welcome to all the newly-appointed professors. I have spoken to all of them, including Dr Firoz, and assured them of full cooperation and support from all the faculty members and students. The new faculty members are full of fresh ideas. We are happy that Dr Firoz joined the department of Sanskrit in our faculty.”

Prof Singh said Dr Firoz and the three other newly-appointed assistant professors called on him on Wednesday. He said all of them will be given examination duty.

Dr Om Prakash of the department of German studies in the faculty of arts said, “We welcomed all the newly-appointed faculty members, including Dr Firoz. Dr Firoz speaks Sanskrit fluently and has command over the subject. Students will benefit from his knowledge.”

Diwakar, a research scholar in the faculty of Arts, took a selfie with Dr Firoz.

“Dr Firoz Khan is a great scholar of Sanskrit. I had a chat with him. He is a very affable person. Students in our faculty are quite happy,” said Diwakar.