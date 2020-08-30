Fake degree scam: MBU passouts stare at uncertain future, job loss

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 17:29 IST

As the investigators dig deeper into the fake degree scam, hundreds of students passed out from Manav Bharati University (MBU) fear their degrees may be rendered invalid.

Solan-based MBU had come under scanner after University Grants Commission (UGC) had written to authorities concerned in the state in August 2019 to conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations of sale of fake degrees by APG University in Shimla and MBU, but the government remained silent for six months. It was after repeated reminders from UGC that the Himachal government initiated a probe against the two private universities.

The UGC had informed that MBU had sold over four-five lakh degrees during the past seven years with the help of agents in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, West Bengal and South India, under the nose of HP Private Universities Regulatory Authority.

Now, with the special investigating unit probing case, the university passouts are worried about their future. They have formed a group and are demanding justice from the government.

“The university is being investigated for some illegal activities and allegedly fake credentials. We are suffering and seeking justice,” said a former MBU student not wanting to be named.

These students are worried that their genuine degrees may be labelled fake by the investigation team. Preliminary investigations conducted by the Himachal police found that the university used two-three different registration numbers for students. Students anticipate that registration numbers on their degrees may be invalidated.

“We are genuine students, but our documents could become invalid merely because we were issued a doubtful registration number by the university. It is not the students’ job to see which registration number they are being allotted. The university and government regulatory bodies are supposed to verify these things. Majority of MBU passouts belong to the lower-middle class, and now they might be on the brink losing jobs. Some already have as their degrees were not verified, said another alumnus.

Many degree holders preparing for various competitive examinations said they were unable to concentrate on studies because of the issue.