e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Fake degree scam: MBU passouts stare at uncertain future, job loss

Fake degree scam: MBU passouts stare at uncertain future, job loss

Solan-based MBU had come under scanner after University Grants Commission (UGC) had written to authorities concerned in the state in August 2019 to conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations of sale of fake degrees by APG University in Shimla and MBU, but the government remained silent for six months.

cities Updated: Aug 30, 2020 17:29 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

As the investigators dig deeper into the fake degree scam, hundreds of students passed out from Manav Bharati University (MBU) fear their degrees may be rendered invalid.

Solan-based MBU had come under scanner after University Grants Commission (UGC) had written to authorities concerned in the state in August 2019 to conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations of sale of fake degrees by APG University in Shimla and MBU, but the government remained silent for six months. It was after repeated reminders from UGC that the Himachal government initiated a probe against the two private universities.

The UGC had informed that MBU had sold over four-five lakh degrees during the past seven years with the help of agents in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, West Bengal and South India, under the nose of HP Private Universities Regulatory Authority.

Now, with the special investigating unit probing case, the university passouts are worried about their future. They have formed a group and are demanding justice from the government.

“The university is being investigated for some illegal activities and allegedly fake credentials. We are suffering and seeking justice,” said a former MBU student not wanting to be named.

These students are worried that their genuine degrees may be labelled fake by the investigation team. Preliminary investigations conducted by the Himachal police found that the university used two-three different registration numbers for students. Students anticipate that registration numbers on their degrees may be invalidated.

“We are genuine students, but our documents could become invalid merely because we were issued a doubtful registration number by the university. It is not the students’ job to see which registration number they are being allotted. The university and government regulatory bodies are supposed to verify these things. Majority of MBU passouts belong to the lower-middle class, and now they might be on the brink losing jobs. Some already have as their degrees were not verified, said another alumnus.

Many degree holders preparing for various competitive examinations said they were unable to concentrate on studies because of the issue.

top news
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
JD (U) makes seat swap offer to BJP for Jharkhand assembly bypolls
JD (U) makes seat swap offer to BJP for Jharkhand assembly bypolls
TMC takes ‘flagged it first’ approach to tackle corruption taint in poll-bound Bengal
TMC takes ‘flagged it first’ approach to tackle corruption taint in poll-bound Bengal
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Over 1 lakh respond to Jharkhand CM’s Twitter poll on NEET-JEE exams
Over 1 lakh respond to Jharkhand CM’s Twitter poll on NEET-JEE exams
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In