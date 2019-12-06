e-paper
Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Fake gang-rape case: Three conspirators arrested

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2019 19:09 IST
HT Correspondent
AGRA After exposing the plot to frame three persons in a fake gang-rape case, the Firozabad police arrested the three conspirators – the 21-year-old woman who posed as a victim, her lover (the mastermind) and another person.

The case was registered against them under sections 109, 120B, 182, 193, 195, 211, 419 and 420 of the IPC at Pachokhara police station in Firozabad.

They will be presented before court, said A Satish Ganesh, IG (Agra Range).

“The wider conspiracy behind the gang-rape story is exposed and the key players, including the girl (posing as victim of gang-rape), her lover Anil Singh (the mastermind) and Shyam Sundar, the man who posed as a passerby and called the police have been arrested,” he said.

The woman had alleged that she was tricked by some youths and gang-raped in Etmadpur before being dumped in Pachokhara area of Firozabad, where she was ‘helped’ by Shyam Sunder who called the police.

“During investigation, it was revealed that Anil was named in a criminal case and the persons framed were witnesses in it. The fake gang-rape conspiracy was weaved to teach a lesson to these persons (all three from Hathras). But coordinated efforts by Agra, Firozabad and Hathras police exposed the plot,” stated IG (Agra range).

“A case is registered against the girl, Anil and Shyam Sundar for attempt to frame the three persons in a fake gang-rape case through criminal conspiracy by creating false evidence to harm these persons who proved to be innocent,” informed Ganesh who had coordinated the police action in this case.

