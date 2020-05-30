e-paper
Home / Cities / Falling economy, rising joblessness main achievements of Modi govt: HP Cong

Falling economy, rising joblessness main achievements of Modi govt: HP Cong

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Reacting on the one year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term, the state Congress on Saturday said falling economy and rising unemployment were the main achievements of the central government so far.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Rathore said in the last six years, India’s economy and GDP have reached record lows. “First demonetisation and now ill-planned lockdown has almost ruined the country. BJP came into power on the pretext of development, but today it is engaged in destroying the country,” he said.

Chaos in the country has adversely affected the lives of common people and labourers have been forced to migrate in their own county without any food, he said.

Rathore stated that the country’s society is on a path of disintegration in the name of casteism and religion. Unity within the country is being destroyed and jurisdiction of self-acquired institutions is being violated for political purposes, he added.

Expressing concern over the current situation, he said for the first time since Independence, people are feeling insecure, which is a matter of concern.

