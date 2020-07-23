e-paper
Home / Cities / Family says man held for grandfather’s murder was framed, complains to CM

Family says man held for grandfather’s murder was framed, complains to CM

cities Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:02 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

The relatives of a 30-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly killing his grandfather, have filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleging that he was framed while the real culprits were let off by the Noida police.

According to the family, the incident took place on June 2 when Chandra Singh left his house in village Khedi with a relative to visit a doctor. He was dropped off near Kasna around 3pm but did not come back home, after which the family tried to call him.

“His phone was switched off and despite multiple attempts, he could not be reached. My father finally filed a missing person’s complaint with the Surajpur police on June 4. Using his call detail records, the police detained a woman and her relatives as it seemed he was being blackmailed by them. Nearly Rs 11 lakh was withdrawn from his account last year, up to March 2020,” alleged Chakresh Kumar, Chandra’s other grandson, in his complaint on the CM’s grievance portal.

The victim’s body was identified on June 10 through a missing person’s database at the Ecotech 1 police station. It had been found on June 4 and following an autopsy and procedure, it was sent for last rites on June 8.

“After that, the police started harassing us. My brother, Manvendra, was called to the police station twice, on June 12 and 16. He was beaten and was even told that he should confess to the murder and then he would be released within two months. Meanwhile, the other suspects were cleared of all charges,” alleged Chakresh.

Manvendra was called for questioning again on July 7 and July 13, and was arrested on July 14, he said.

“We even have CCTV footage of him (Manvendra) with his friends around 5pm on the day my grandfather went missing. But the police have framed him without any evidence. We want the case to be re-investigated and the responsible people be nabbed,” said the complainant.

Meanwhile, the police have denied all allegations.

“There is enough evidence against the suspect. There is no motive or technical evidence against the suspected family. Manvendra had assaulted the deceased earlier as well. The family waited two days to report him missing and now they are trying to protect him,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

Police said the suspect was after the victim’s money he had recently come into after selling a property.

