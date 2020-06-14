Faridabad: RWAs directed to ensure entry, exit from one gate only

cities

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:45 IST

Gurugram: The deputy commissioner of Faridabad has issued an order asking the resident welfare association (RWA) members to keep only one entry and exit open for the movement of people as well as vehicles in residential areas.

According to the DC’s order, the decision has been in light of the rise in the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the district. On Sunday, at least 191 new cases were reported in the district in the past 24 hours, taking Faridabad’s tally to 1,277.

Yashpal Yadav, deputy commissioner, Faridabad, stated in his order: “In exercise of powers granted to me by the virtue of ‘The Haryana Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 regulations 2020 notified under Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and Disasters Management Act 2005 do herby empower elected RWAs to take the necessary steps.

“The RWAs have to ensure single entry and exit for persons and vehicles in a cohesive geographic unit to monitor the movement of people. Temperature screening of the residents is mandatory and imposition of night curfew from 9pm to 5am,” he said.

Yadav said concerned station house officers will assist the RWAs in this exercise.

Anyone found violating orders will be booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, relevant sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Epidemic Disease Act, the order said.

Yadav said these orders are being issued ex-part because of an emergent situation created due to the prevalence of the coronavirus pandemic.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, Faridabad, asked the city residents to strictly follow lockdown guidelines, particularly the night curfew, as it is mandated to make sure people observe social distancing to prevent the coronavirus disease from spreading. “We are requesting residents to follow guidelines for coronavirus and not to move without face masks else we will take strict action,” he said.

Police said people who are venturing out without taking precautions are putting others at risk and they will be booked on the spot. Faridabad police on Sunday booked 284 people for not wearing facemasks.