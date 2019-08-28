Faridkot chemist’s house raided; illegal drugs, ₹1 cr recovered

cities

Aug 28, 2019

Police raided the house of a medical store owner at Guru Nanak Colony and recovered illegal drugs and over ₹1 crore cash here on Tuesday.

During the raid, the police also recovered machines that were allegedly brought to count the money. The medical store has been facing allegations of selling drugs from some time and two of its workers have also been booked earlier for the same.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajbachan Singh Sandhu said that the police carried out the search following an investigation. “We recovered huge quantity of intoxicants, including tramadol, and a large amount of cash, suspectedly drug money, from his house. Investigation is under process and counting of the recovered items is also being done,” he added.

“A case will be registered against the accused after completing the assessment of the recovered items,” he said.

Aug 28, 2019