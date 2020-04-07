e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Faridkot’s first patient’s wife, daughter among 29 contacts test negative

Faridkot’s first patient’s wife, daughter among 29 contacts test negative

Also, 12 of 14 members of Tablighi Jamaat also found as not infected

cities Updated: Apr 07, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Forty-one of the 62 samples sent for Covid-19 testing were found negative in Faridkot district on Tuesday.

Of these are 29 of the 45 samples of the contacts of the first coronavirus positive patient, including his pregnant wife and their seven-year-old daughter.

Also, 12 of 14 members of the Tablighi Jamaat were tested negative. Three more samples were sent for testing. The results 21 samples are awaited.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said the result shows there is no community transmission threat in the district as 29 contacts of the man who tested positive for Covid-19 were not infected.

“The positive patient’s pregnant wife and daughter tested negative. Their two maids were also tested negative. We are waiting for the test reports of 16 other contacts, including his mother, while reports of four members of the Tablighi Jamaat and three samples collected by Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot are awaited,” he added.

top news
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
Fact check: Is the govt spying on your WhatsApp messages? PIB clears it out
Fact check: Is the govt spying on your WhatsApp messages? PIB clears it out
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities