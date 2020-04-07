Faridkot’s first patient’s wife, daughter among 29 contacts test negative

cities

Forty-one of the 62 samples sent for Covid-19 testing were found negative in Faridkot district on Tuesday.

Of these are 29 of the 45 samples of the contacts of the first coronavirus positive patient, including his pregnant wife and their seven-year-old daughter.

Also, 12 of 14 members of the Tablighi Jamaat were tested negative. Three more samples were sent for testing. The results 21 samples are awaited.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said the result shows there is no community transmission threat in the district as 29 contacts of the man who tested positive for Covid-19 were not infected.

“The positive patient’s pregnant wife and daughter tested negative. Their two maids were also tested negative. We are waiting for the test reports of 16 other contacts, including his mother, while reports of four members of the Tablighi Jamaat and three samples collected by Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot are awaited,” he added.